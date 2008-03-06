Zero Punctuation Takes On Devil May Cry 4, Foul Mouthery Ensues

Ben "Yahtzee" Croshaw and I can agree on one thing. Devil May Cry has long been, in our shared opinion, "as aggressively juvenile as a 12 year old on pixie stix" and suffers from "truly obnoxious level design". But that doesn't mean it's not fun. It just requires the shutting off of a cynical brain, one that's jaded from one too many mid-air dick-waving sword fights, infinite ammo and the constant din of stylised violence to enjoy the demon puppet juggling.

Zero Punctuation: Devil May Cry 4 [The Escapist]