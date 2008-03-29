Zubo, You Know - For The Kids

While one portion of EA busies itself trying to eat Take-Two, EA Bright Light studio in Guildford UK is busy bringing joy to children all over the world with the new Nintendo DS title, Zubo. It's a completely original game featuring all the stuff the kids go crazy for - collectible characters , music-based rhythm-action, and that old standard, adventure. Children enter the world of Zubalon and help the Zubos defeat an evil force hell heck-bent on taking over the world. Players will drive battles with music, tapping the stylus in time with the beat. There are 55 Zubos to collect, a ton of mini-games to play, and an entire world to explore. EA is effectively creating this holiday season's "safe bet" game for parents picking up a shiny new DS for their kids. Zubo will be out this fall, just in time for Christmas. Hit the jump for the full announcement and a colourful, kid-friendly Zubo poster, suitable for placing in a tiny frame.

EA ANNOUNCES ZUBO - A NEW CHILDREN'S VIDEO GAME EXCLUSIVE TO NINTENDO DS

Original Nintendo DS game features collectable characters in a music-based rhythm-action adventure

Guildford, U.K. - March 28th, 2008 - The EA Casual Entertainment Label today announced the development of a new wholly-owned, original intellectual property, created for 7-11 year old boys and girls. Zubo is a music-based rhythm-action game featuring a unique set of characters that is scheduled to ship worldwide later this year, exclusively on the Nintendo DS handheld system.

"Zubo represents the culmination of a dedicated incubation project, which specifically sought to develop a new videogame property for boys and girls under 12," said Harvey Elliott, Head of the EA Bright Light studio in Guildford, UK. "The team here has designed a rich, immersive and, above all, enjoyable experience - one that will live in the schoolyard, at home or on the move."

Players enter the world of Zubalon to help the colourful and zany inhabitants, the Zubos, defeat an evil force which is bent on world domination. Players can befriend the Zubos they meet along the way, feed and nurture them, help them gain skills and strength, and assist them in their battles with the enemy, the dastardly Zombos.

A key element to Zubo is music, which is intrinsic to Zubalon from its tuneful plant life through to its currency of musical notes. The player will use the music to drive the battles forward, synchronising their stylus action and tapping in time with the musical beats to win!

With 55 Zubos available to find and recruit to a player's squad, plus a wealth of interactions and mini-games, and the world of Zubalon to explore, Zubo offers a deeply rewarding Nintendo DS experience.

Zubo is developed by EA Bright Light studio in Guildford, UK and it will be available on the Nintendo DS this autumn.

###