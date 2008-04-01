Do you like to pwn n00bs? WHO DOESN'T??? So maybe the 101 Ways To PWN A N00B shirt is for you. Featuring 101 unique approaches to destroying the digital underclass, we'd probably prefer the design as a poster, but hey, beggers can't be choosers. And as dorks, we're pleased to see "lightsabre" and "the Force" categories separated for accuracy. If you like the design and would like to see it covering your corpus, you've gotta vote to make it happen. Doesn't anyone just make T-shirts and sell them any more?



Reviewing: 101 Ways [Split Reason via Ironic Gamer]