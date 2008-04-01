The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

101 Ways To PWN A N00B

pwn101.jpgDo you like to pwn n00bs? WHO DOESN'T??? So maybe the 101 Ways To PWN A N00B shirt is for you. Featuring 101 unique approaches to destroying the digital underclass, we'd probably prefer the design as a poster, but hey, beggers can't be choosers. And as dorks, we're pleased to see "lightsabre" and "the Force" categories separated for accuracy. If you like the design and would like to see it covering your corpus, you've gotta vote to make it happen. Doesn't anyone just make T-shirts and sell them any more?

Reviewing: 101 Ways [Split Reason via Ironic Gamer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles