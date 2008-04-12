12" Lara Croft Figure Is Surprisingly Tasteful

I think Lara Croft, I think 90's platforming, dinosaurs and leaps of faith. You may, however, think of something else. Well, two things. If so, don't be too disappointed when you see this new, premium 12" figure from Sideshow, depicting Ms. Croft as not only well-prepared, but well-dressed. She's packing ten weapons/accessories, 30+ points of articulation and three pairs of interchangeable hands, and will be available Q4 for around USD$80. Nice boots.
