18% Of Consumers Bought HDTV For HD Gaming

We already know that over 65% of PS3 and Xbox 360 gamers play on an HDTV. But we didn't know that 18% of HDTV watchers played Xbox 360 or PS3.

That stat was compiled over HDTV sales from only the last year, but the trend is contributed to the falling prices of HDTVs, allowing more of the 21-34 demographic to purchase sets—precious souls between 21-34 want to play their games in HD. And by "HD," we mean "huffing daffodils." It's the only way we'll play anymore.

