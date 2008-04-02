2 Games + Soul = $US 10 Mario Kart Wii

We have good news and bad news. The good news is that it appears GameStop is offering Wii owners the opportunity to trade in a few pretty craptastic Wii games to score one of Nintendo's AAA offerings, Mario Kart Wii, for $US 10 of pocket change. The bad news is that even if you get rid of some titles that are doing little more than collecting dust alongside your Wii, you are feeding GameStop's buy low sell high trade-in market.
With that said, we're not judging anyone who hits the jump to check out the full list of qualifying games.
Baroque
Big Brain Academy: Wii Degree
Bully: Scholarship Edition
Cabela's Big Game Hunter
Carnival Games
Cars: Mater-National
Cooking Mama: Cook Off
Dragonball Z: Budokai T3
EA Playground
Fire Emblem: Radiant Dawn
Ghost Squad
Legend of Zelda TP
Lego Star Wars: Complete Saga
Madden NFL 2008
MLB 2K8
Mario and Sonic Olympic Games
Mario Party 8
Mario Strikers Charged
MOH Heroes 2
MOH Vanguard
Metriod Prime 3: Corruption
MLP Power Pros
My Sims
Naurto Clash of Ninja Revolution
NBA Live 2008
Need for Speed: Carbon
Need for Speed: Pro Street
No More Heroes
Okami
Pokemon Battle Revolution
Rapala Tournament Fishing
Rayman Raving Rabbids
Rayman Raving Rabbids 2
Resident Evil 4: Wii Edition
Resident Evil Umbrella Chronicles
Sims 2: Castaways
Super Mario Galaxy
Super Paper Mario
Super Smash Bros. Brawl
Tiger Woods PGA Tour 2007
Tiger Woods PGA Tour 2008
Transformers The Game
Wario Ware: Smooth Moves
WWE Smackdown vs Raw 2008
While most of us wouldn't trade in our still-warm copies of Super Mario Galaxy, tossing aside Big Brain Academy: Wii Degree probably isn't the worst decision a gamer could make.
Cheap Arse Gamer Forums [CAG via NeoGAF and DigitalBattle]
