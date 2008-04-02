2 Games + Soul = $US 10 Mario Kart Wii

We have good news and bad news. The good news is that it appears GameStop is offering Wii owners the opportunity to trade in a few pretty craptastic Wii games to score one of Nintendo's AAA offerings, Mario Kart Wii, for $US 10 of pocket change. The bad news is that even if you get rid of some titles that are doing little more than collecting dust alongside your Wii, you are feeding GameStop's buy low sell high trade-in market.

With that said, we're not judging anyone who hits the jump to check out the full list of qualifying games.

Baroque

Big Brain Academy: Wii Degree

Bully: Scholarship Edition

Cabela's Big Game Hunter

Carnival Games

Cars: Mater-National

Cooking Mama: Cook Off

Dragonball Z: Budokai T3

EA Playground

Fire Emblem: Radiant Dawn

Ghost Squad

Legend of Zelda TP

Lego Star Wars: Complete Saga

Madden NFL 2008

MLB 2K8

Mario and Sonic Olympic Games

Mario Party 8

Mario Strikers Charged

MOH Heroes 2

MOH Vanguard

Metriod Prime 3: Corruption

MLP Power Pros

My Sims

Naurto Clash of Ninja Revolution

NBA Live 2008

Need for Speed: Carbon

Need for Speed: Pro Street

No More Heroes

Okami

Pokemon Battle Revolution

Rapala Tournament Fishing

Rayman Raving Rabbids

Rayman Raving Rabbids 2

Resident Evil 4: Wii Edition

Resident Evil Umbrella Chronicles

Sims 2: Castaways

Super Mario Galaxy

Super Paper Mario

Super Smash Bros. Brawl

Tiger Woods PGA Tour 2007

Tiger Woods PGA Tour 2008

Transformers The Game

Wario Ware: Smooth Moves

WWE Smackdown vs Raw 2008

While most of us wouldn't trade in our still-warm copies of Super Mario Galaxy, tossing aside Big Brain Academy: Wii Degree probably isn't the worst decision a gamer could make.

Cheap Arse Gamer Forums [CAG via NeoGAF and DigitalBattle]