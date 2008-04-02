2D Boy Drops Historic First F-Bombs During A Nintendo Presentation. Kudos to 2D Boy's Kyle Gabler, for bringing the adult language to the Nintendo Media Summit. It's certainly the first Nintendo media presentation to feature the phrase "Fuck that" delivered by a presenter. Later, Kyle kept it rated-M by announcing that other games "can totally fuck you" in relation to asynchronous multiplayer in the WiiWare's World of Goo. Oh, and World of Goo looked gorgeous on WiiWare. Off to play it!