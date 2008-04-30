30th Anniversary Space Invaders Pillows

Following in the footsteps of the 30th Anniversary Space Invaders bath towels, Taito is now offering up Space Invaders pillows. They're actually kind of cute and certainly nowhere near as hideous as they could have been. Shipping in July, you can get them for $US 29.90 each.
