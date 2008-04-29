The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

360 GTA IV Is Region-Locked

This won't be terribly useful to Americans or PS3 owners, but anyone in Europe looking to score a cheap imported copy of GTA IV (or anyone in Australia looking to score the uncensored American version) should know that the 360 version of the game's been region-locked by the publisher. I only point this out because, over the past twelve months, nearly every single major 360 release has been region-free, meaning Take-Two joins MTV (ie Rock Band) as two of the last publishers to still make the decision to restrict the international sale of their games.
  • fdr Guest

    Well perhaps the NTSC-U/C version is region locked, but NTSC-J (Japan, Asia etc) doesn't seem to be according to playasia

    They have the PAL compatability tick on it.. that's where i'm getting my copy from (aussie here).

  • Nathan Guest

    Good luck playing multiplayer.

