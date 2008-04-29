The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

360 HD-DVD Drive Down To $32

Web clearance joint OverStock Dealz are, *ahem*, overstocked with 360 HD-DVD drives. You're no doubt aware why. So they're offloading them for the ridiculous price of $US30 a pop. I only post this because, well, $32 is a steal, and with HD-DVD movies also at rock-bottom prices there are worse ways to blow a rainy weekend than stocking up on obsolete high-definition movie discs and indulging in the shiny future that never was.
MICROSOFT XBOX 360 HD DVD Player [OverStock Dealz, thanks Rob!]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles