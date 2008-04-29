360 HD-DVD Drive Down To $32

Web clearance joint OverStock Dealz are, *ahem*, overstocked with 360 HD-DVD drives. You're no doubt aware why. So they're offloading them for the ridiculous price of $US30 a pop. I only post this because, well, $32 is a steal, and with HD-DVD movies also at rock-bottom prices there are worse ways to blow a rainy weekend than stocking up on obsolete high-definition movie discs and indulging in the shiny future that never was.
MICROSOFT XBOX 360 HD DVD Player [OverStock Dealz, thanks Rob!]
