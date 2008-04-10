49 Million U.S. Gamers Buy Used Games To The Tune Of $US 1.3 Billion

Used games, the bane of publishers and the bread and butter of retailer GameStop, is a $US 1.3 billion business in the U.S. alone, reports research firm OTX. Their findings from the MI6 summit breaks down the used games biz, showing the buying habits of folks who dabble in the pre-owned, all of which is detailed at the report at Gamasutra.

There are some interesting, if dry research results, as OTX profiles "Glutton Gamers"—the type that turns around new software fast enough to make a decent return on their investment when reselling—what games are generally considered "keepers"—sorry Carnival Games—and just how much of that trade-in cash gets funnelled back into the industry. Worth looking at if only for the Glutton Gamer graphic. It's XTREME!

