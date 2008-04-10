The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

49 Million U.S. Gamers Buy Used Games To The Tune Of $US 1.3 Billion

Used games, the bane of publishers and the bread and butter of retailer GameStop, is a $US 1.3 billion business in the U.S. alone, reports research firm OTX. Their findings from the MI6 summit breaks down the used games biz, showing the buying habits of folks who dabble in the pre-owned, all of which is detailed at the report at Gamasutra.

There are some interesting, if dry research results, as OTX profiles "Glutton Gamers"—the type that turns around new software fast enough to make a decent return on their investment when reselling—what games are generally considered "keepers"—sorry Carnival Games—and just how much of that trade-in cash gets funnelled back into the industry. Worth looking at if only for the Glutton Gamer graphic. It's XTREME!

Analysis: 49 Million U.S. Gamers Buy Used Games [Gamasutra]

Comments

  • Korwin Guest

    I still maintain that selling used games is practically piracy. The sale of a used title does not see any money returned to the games publisher/developer and the 3rd party selling makes a significant profit.

    0
  • GWiz Guest

    So when I sell my home the original home builder should get a piece of the sale? When I sell my used car, Ford should be paid something? Why all of a sudden is selling used merchandise a bad thing?

    0
  • Korwin Guest

    When you sell your home you’re returned the monetary value of the property + whatever the value of the location and materials (which was always yours not the builders) has gained over the years. The house is also not the intellectual property of the builder. All the builder supplied to begin with was the labour, as you are not pulling the house to pieces and asking the builder to come back and put it back together for the new owner for free there is no loss to the builder.

    When you sell your old car for say $5000 you stand to loose a significant amount on the original purchase price, as such there is no gain.

    In the situation of Pre-owned games they are bought from the person that’s trading them at a fraction of the price that they are sold, so much that the profit margin is somewhere in the vicinity of 200%. As a result the company (in this situation Gamestop) is making money off selling someone else IP without paying any form of royalties.

    The key problem with music and software piracy is that everyone except the original creators and distributors of the product is gaining something for nothing (be it an individual downloading a CD for free or a person selling bootlegs for $5 at a flea market).

    At the end of the day Gamestop and other retailers that sell large amounts of pre-owned games etc are getting free money and are harming the overall sales of game companies in general by pushing pre-owned games over new ones.

    0
  • petey Guest

    The solution is pretty obvious to me, new games should lower retail prices. More sales equals more money but for some reason publishers think higher prices equals more money.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles