50 Cent II Impressions

Wow, I'm not sure where to begin with this one. I'm not often overly critical of games, especially ones that haven't released yet, but I have to say here and now that I was very disappointed in the Fifty Cent game. I'm not sure what I was expecting, but it certainly wasn't what I was presented with.

The plot of the game involves 50 Cent and his G-Unit crew who are performing a concert in a "war torn country." Things start getting bad and Fifty and his pals must use an arsenal of weapons to help stop the terrorists involved. Something about watching this game being played really left me with a feeling that everything was kind of tacked on. Like they started out to make a terrorist themed arcade shooter and when it don't work out, added in 50 and friends to help sell some units.

The game makes use of an over the shoulder style of shooting and employs the good old "run and gun" and "duck and cover" mechanics to much use. The whole games point system is based on killing as many people as you can and watching your score go up. Each character has their own weapon of choice that can be added to with twenty various weapons that can be found lying about or taken off of downed enemies. There is also hand to hand combat involved with contextual button kill moves that were really rather disturbing in their stark realism.

The whole game smacked of a certain stereotypical representation of the rap community that seemed a bit forced. I mean you pick up "bling" which you can then sell to buy more weapons and includes a mechanic called "Gangsta Firing Time." Haven't we moved past this sort of thing? The whole thing left me with a sort of empty feeling of a game with no real substance.

That said, the graphics were nice and those of you out there who are 50 Cent fans will be pleased to hear that the soundtrack will include exclusive tracks by Fifty and crew from their upcoming album. The game will support co-op play and online drop-in co-op as well as leaderboards. Hopefully they will be able to do something to improve this title before it launches on the 360 and PS3 this fall.