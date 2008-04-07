The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

7 Of 11 Pirates Of The Burning Sea Servers Shut Down

What the fuck is going on here? You all say how sick you are of MMOs with elves and orcs, so Flying Lab go and make one with pirates, and nobody signs up? Urgh. Which means it's all your fault that seven of the game's eleven servers are closing down, in order to bring about a "higher density" of players. Guess at the moment there's a "low density" of players. Hopefully this means those who do enjoy the shivering of timbers and the buckling of swashes get a better experience, and that this isn't the beginning of the end for the game.
Pirates of the Burning Sea Shutters 7 Servers [Game|Life]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles