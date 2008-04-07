7 Of 11 Pirates Of The Burning Sea Servers Shut Down

What the fuck is going on here? You all say how sick you are of MMOs with elves and orcs, so Flying Lab go and make one with pirates, and nobody signs up? Urgh. Which means it's all your fault that seven of the game's eleven servers are closing down, in order to bring about a "higher density" of players. Guess at the moment there's a "low density" of players. Hopefully this means those who do enjoy the shivering of timbers and the buckling of swashes get a better experience, and that this isn't the beginning of the end for the game.

Pirates of the Burning Sea Shutters 7 Servers [Game|Life]