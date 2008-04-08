"8-Bit Investigation" Shirt Is Worth Investigating

"8-Bit Investigation" is among the more clever pixel art designs we've seen in some time. A tribute to Sierra's adventure games gone by, the shirt explores the aftermath of one character's graphic (pun definitely intended) fall from a building. From the splattered pixels on the pavement to the pixel puking in the background, it's another one of those almost obnoxiously cute designs that the Threadless community is known for. $US 20, but I wish it came in other colours than gray.

