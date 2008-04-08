The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

"8-Bit Investigation" Shirt Is Worth Investigating

"8-Bit Investigation" is among the more clever pixel art designs we've seen in some time. A tribute to Sierra's adventure games gone by, the shirt explores the aftermath of one character's graphic (pun definitely intended) fall from a building. From the splattered pixels on the pavement to the pixel puking in the background, it's another one of those almost obnoxiously cute designs that the Threadless community is known for. $US 20, but I wish it came in other colours than gray.

8-Bit Investigation [Threadless]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles