IRON MAN 360 DEMO LIVE - While we hesitate to sabotage our own download speeds, the Iron Man demo that Sega announced yesterday is now available for download on Xbox Live. 623MB of heavy metal mayhem. For those of you not at your 360, check back later for impressions on the Iron Avenger's 360 adventure.
