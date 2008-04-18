MYSTERY 360 UPDATE - Where's the 360's Spring dashboard update? That's a very good question. One Microsoft aren't answering at the moment, but what they are doing is laying some groundwork for it. If you go and boot up your 360, you'll be prompted to download a new system update. What's it do? It's got code that'll "prepare" your 360 for the "future growth of the service". Future as in the Spring dashboard update, and whatever joy that brings with it.