MYSTERY 360 UPDATE - Where's the 360's Spring dashboard update? That's a very good question. One Microsoft aren't answering at the moment, but what they are doing is laying some groundwork for it. If you go and boot up your 360, you'll be prompted to download a new system update. What's it do? It's got code that'll "prepare" your 360 for the "future growth of the service". Future as in the Spring dashboard update, and whatever joy that brings with it.
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink