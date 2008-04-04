A Counter-Strike Game That Spills Real (Fake) Blood

Most of us kill a lot of people in digital worlds, and don't think much about the consequences of death. Artist Riley Harmon addresses that topic with "What it is without the hand that wields it," a sculpture on display at the University of Oklahoma School of Art until April 4th.

Completely interactive, a Counter-Strike Source server is attached to the sculpture. When someone dies in the game, it shoots leaks a stream of "blood" across the wall, a "physical manifestation of nebulous kills" in the words of Harmon. Players who would like to participate in the exhibit can do so by using the command "connect 129.15.76.103:27015" in CS.

Sculpture on Exhibit [riley.harmon via MAKE]