A Little Cooking Help, Please?

To: Crecente

From: Bashcraft

Ahoy! I've been up since 5am and the room is spinning! Hooray!!

Today, I have: Made breakfast for Mini-Bash, bought donuts for pregnant Mrs. Bashcraft, cut those donuts up into little pieces, did the laundry, hung the futon out in the sun, folded clothes, made lunch, spoon fed Mrs. Bashcraft as she doesn't have energy to feed herself and sleeps all day to make her baby belly grow, emailed some Japanese companies, talked to my book editor, watched 1/4 of Tonari no Totoro with Mini-Bash, blogged, took kid to ear doctor, went shopping, made dinner, spoon fed wife, washed the dishes, and wrote this!

OH, I also wrote a chapter for my book. Now I'm working on a Kotaku feature, which should be neato. Fuck, I'm tired.

During dinner, Mini-Bash said, "Not curry again. You made curry for lunch." (Lunch was curry udon!) So........ A little help. I can do things like fry fish and make noodle dishes no problem. Is there anything else I can cook? Easily? (Keep in mind, that my days are spent finding things for you to read! I'm a bizzy dude. Another thing to keep in mind is that I live in Japan.)

