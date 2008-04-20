A Wee Screen for the Wii Machine

Before you get all excited, this is a mod, not a Wii laptop. I saw this and racked my brain for an actual real world use, ending up with a vision of a Wii on a beach hooked to 1.4 miles of extension cord, and some Charles Atlas musclehead shadow-fighting with Wii Boxing.
If you can think up a more practical reason for a 7-inch flip-up LCD screen on your Wii, let me know in the comments. Pretty much everything I imagine involves an airstream trailer, a card table and a generator. Or a post-apocalyptic world where normal televisions do not work.
Wii Gets Even More Compact With Personal Seven-Inch Screen [Game With a Brain]
