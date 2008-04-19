A Week In Comments

MK Vs. DC: Batman Versus Sub-Zero

Comment by: ShaggE

Nominated by: user.error

FTC Issues EA Second Anti-Competition Inquiry

Comment by: Fnor

Nominated by: .digiwalsh

@Rebochan: No it doesn't. The first request for information is customary- every prospective merger will have such a request. The second request is atypical, but not uncommon. All it means is that the FTC would like more information on a specific area that was not included in the first request.

@LuckyXIII: So, the government should intercede because a number of people are disatisfied with the product? Is EA doing anything to keep those people from purchasing the video game of another company? The government isn't in the business of saying what is "good" or "bad," product-wise, merely concerned with companies using market power as leverage to hurt consumers.

@thaKingRocka: First, antitrust matters in Europe are handled through the EU in all but purely domestic cases. Second, how did EA gain its market share and largess if not by supplying the public with a product it demanded? It really the only football series on the block before the NFL exclusivity agreement, so you can't say that completely destroyed competition. It seems to me that you are arguing that they make money off Madden and use that to fund a million other projects. So what? The consumers are fine with that. That money isn't precluding new entry into the market through any means other than pure competition, which is always good for the consumer.

That's really what it comes down to. The FTC and DoJAD do not exist enforce some kind of idealised view of a perfect market that any random person can dream up, nor is it their job to reform industry into some other shape over some vague notions of quality or utility. Antitrust law exists to prevent consumers from being screwed by firms with market power. Even if EA has market power (the overwhelming likelihood is that EA does not), it hasn't used that power to harm consumers. In fact, it has competed in every aspect of its business to achieve a powerful (perhaps dominant) position. Unless you can come up with a really good reason for the government to take action against a company other than the fact that you don't like them, chances are you're co-opting a very real and serious legal consideration to add a veneer of respectability to your blind bitterness. Please, spare us all the theatrics, and leave it as "EA sucks."