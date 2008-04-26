A Week In Comments

The NES Case That's A NES That's Great

Comment by: dunetiger

...I have to say that I don't feel that games need to grow up, though I will say that some developers and publishers most definitely have grown up and some of simply not. As an entertainment medium that's enjoyed mostly by young adults 20-35 (going on 40), it's the audience that really hasn't grown up, and I'm not so sure that the audience wants to. Throughout your adult life, you have words like "maturity" and "professionalism" shoved violently down your throat until you either reject it entirely or you accept it and get on the highest horse you can find. At our most base level, humans are emotional, impulsive creatures - maturity is something that we've defined and enforced - but in the end, we all love to play, no matter how young or old we are. Whether it's by movies, with friends, books, radio, games or what have you, at the end of the day, most people want to play and have fun. It's what keeps most of us from committing mass suicide on a grand scale.

On the other hand, the idea of what a game is or should be and how they're created spans a vast age group. While it can be a medium used to comment on a variety of things, at its heart, the entire focus is to have fun. Everything after that is an afterthought and obviously, to stay alive you need to determine what age group you're going to target.

That being said, the stories being told are more mature than they used to be, depending on who's making them. The problem is that it's hard to focus on themes for adults like war, death, sex, violence, etc without inviting the consternation of government, media, and soccer mums. The industry, due to the insane amounts of cash that flow through it, is very terrified of risk and putting out a game that's the equivalent of an R rating can limit your income.

That is not to say, of course, that the only mature stories and games themselves must be rated M to be as such. Far from it. But a word like "mature" is subjective. I know a few teenagers who come off as far more mature than my 30-year-old friends. Hell, some of the older people I know act like giant babies: For example, I had to write a four-paragraph diatribe to defend myself at work yesterday because some guy received a 2-minute phone call he shouldn't have... and it wasn't me!

To address the point, though, my own personal problem with people trying to present themselves as "deep" is that it almost always comes off as pretentious wealthy-suburban college faux-intellectualism. You know the type of people I'm talking about. They are stricken with the idea that if they have post-secondary education, they're smarter than everyone else and so they regurgitate what they've read in text books to "prove" that they're deeply intelligent. This often, at least to me, has the opposite effect. You can normally tell when people are thinking for themselves and when they're just reciting something they don't really understand. You simply can't -tell- people how smart you are. You either are smart, or you're not.

There's also an inherent flaw in the basic principle of what a game is that holds back the depth you're looking for: you are the main character. While the character is not literally the player, the player vicariously lives through the character for the duration they're playing the game. The character reflects your actions, and quite often, your thoughts. Very few game characters have an internal voice - that's solely provided by the player. How a character thinks is a vital part of exploring a theme, yet if you are truly to explore that theme, you need to take thought and action away from the player. Take, for example, Hamlet. It's quite simple to make a game based on the story of Hamlet, but the depth is all lost because what makes Hamlet a layered and interesting character is how he thinks and how the audience interprets how he thinks through his actions - put into a player's hands, Hamlet becomes a different character altogether, even if in cutscenes he becomes the one we've known on stages for decades.

That is not to say that it's impossible to create a deep game, but rather that the analysis cannot be traditional in the literary scholar sense (or film, if you prefer). It's a different type of medium and requires a different type of thinking. You can't get it from a text book. More to the point, the maturity of a story depends on the maturity of its interpretations. Taking Hamlet again, from Shakespeare's perspective, he was just trying to make something interesting enough to get people to crowd the theatre so that he could feed his troupe. It wasn't until ages later when someone decided to analyse his writing that people started to believe that it was something more. Or, if you prefer, something more contemporary: Lord of the Rings. In this trilogy, it explores so many themes that can be interpreted on several levels, but straight from Tolkien's mouth, he says he intended no such thing (read the foreword).

In terms of physical maturity, games are as mature as any other entertainment medium. The possibilities are there to present and explore themes provided that the creator is clever enough to do so. However, creators today typically are not. We are among the music-video generation - the emphasis is a lot less on social commentary and a lot more on visual spectacle.

I believe there are intelligent creators out there, but they've only so far managed to present the themes rather than explore them. It's not an easy thing to do.

If anything, I think the best way to achieve depth in games is not by force-feeding intellectual fodder to us, but rather clever, subtle satire. Only thing is, satire is a very hard thing for many people to grasp on both the creator's and audience's end. I suppose that's what makes it fun. To reiterate, however, I don't feel that games need to grow up. They're fine just the way they are and they most certainly shouldn't -try- to invite intellectual discourse in the sense that it should be forced. Rather, present something interesting enough, and people will start to talk about it. That's where depth is achieved.