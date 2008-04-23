Activision Denies Infinity Ward CoD Exclusivity

What a wonderful world it would be if Infinity Ward became the sole developer of the Call of Duty franchise, as rumours earlier today seemed to indicate, but it's one wonderful world that we won't be seeing anytime soon. Speaking to Eurogamer, Activision has vehemently denied the rumours.

A spokesperson for the publisher told Eurogamer it was a total fabrication, and that Treyarch and Infinity Ward would still alternately create installments in the shooter series.

This also lays to rest rumours that Activision Underground was shut down due to said non-existent exclusivity deal, due to the whole nonexistence of it all. All we can do now is hope that Treyarch can follow Infinity Ward's footsteps and provide us with a emotion-stirring rap anthem at the end of Call of Duty 5.



