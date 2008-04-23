The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Activision Denies Infinity Ward CoD Exclusivity

What a wonderful world it would be if Infinity Ward became the sole developer of the Call of Duty franchise, as rumours earlier today seemed to indicate, but it's one wonderful world that we won't be seeing anytime soon. Speaking to Eurogamer, Activision has vehemently denied the rumours.

A spokesperson for the publisher told Eurogamer it was a total fabrication, and that Treyarch and Infinity Ward would still alternately create installments in the shooter series.

This also lays to rest rumours that Activision Underground was shut down due to said non-existent exclusivity deal, due to the whole nonexistence of it all. All we can do now is hope that Treyarch can follow Infinity Ward's footsteps and provide us with a emotion-stirring rap anthem at the end of Call of Duty 5.

Activision rubbishes COD negotation talk [Eurogamer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles