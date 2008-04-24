Activision Dishes Up The Little League

Activision is planning to deliver steroid-free baseball action to the Nintendo Wii and DS this summer with Little League World Series 2008. Featuring eight U.S. and eight international teams, the game will allow player to customise their character, engage in entertaining mini-games, and of course, participate in the Little League World series.

"Activision has captured the essence of what makes Little League so wonderful for players and spectators alike," Jud Rogers, Sr. Marketing Executive, Little League International. "We look forward to working with them in the upcoming months to help polish the game and bring it to Little Leaguers and fans."

My desperate hope that the game will let us bean kids in the head with fastballs is exactly why none of my friends invite me to watch their children play anymore. Little League World Series 2008 is due out August 5th for both platforms.