Activision Dishes Up The Little League

Activision is planning to deliver steroid-free baseball action to the Nintendo Wii and DS this summer with Little League World Series 2008. Featuring eight U.S. and eight international teams, the game will allow player to customise their character, engage in entertaining mini-games, and of course, participate in the Little League World series.
"Activision has captured the essence of what makes Little League so wonderful for players and spectators alike," Jud Rogers, Sr. Marketing Executive, Little League International. "We look forward to working with them in the upcoming months to help polish the game and bring it to Little Leaguers and fans."
My desperate hope that the game will let us bean kids in the head with fastballs is exactly why none of my friends invite me to watch their children play anymore. Little League World Series 2008 is due out August 5th for both platforms.
Activision Steps to the Plate with 'Little League® World Series 2008' for Wii™ and Nintendo DS™
SANTA MONICA, Calif.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Activision, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI) announced today the upcoming release of Little League® World Series 2008 for Wii™ and Nintendo DS™. Players will have the ability to bat, pitch and field using intuitive controls developed exclusively for Nintendo's platforms. Little League World Series is the perfect game to play with your friends and family. The game hits shelves August 5, 2008.
"Little League baseball fans, players and families simply haven't had a videogame made just for them, so our goal is to fill this niche," said Dave Oxford, Activision Publishing. "Creating this game with the Little League organisation has been a pleasure and we look forward to paying homage to the three million Little League players around the world today."
Little League World Series is the first officially licensed Little League video game to hit next-generation consoles. Bat, pitch and field your way from local sandlot slugger to Little League World Series Champion. Featuring eight U.S. and eight international teams, extraordinarily deep character customisation, World Series Mode, and various skill based challenges, Little League World Series offers an exciting, authentic baseball experience. Motion-sensing controls on Wii make it accessible for Little League players and parents, while the DS version gives players the freedom to get on the diamond anywhere.
