The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Activision Worried About...Facebook??

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick isn't worried about Guitar Hero growing stale or Tony Hawk losing out to Skate. Or, at least that stuff isn't keeping him up at night. The bigger threat to Activision games is (dun dun dun) social networking. He explains:

Figuring out how to make the game experience more fun than any one of a hundred Facebook applications is going to be a challenge.

It seems like baby boomers and even some Gen Xers still don't grasp the more modern concept of multitasking. Mr. Kotick, you may want to sit down for this. We may use ten apps within Facebook, but we often do so while playing a game.

Kotick: Facebook is a threat to games [MCVUK]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles