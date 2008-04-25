Activision Worried About...Facebook??

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick isn't worried about Guitar Hero growing stale or Tony Hawk losing out to Skate. Or, at least that stuff isn't keeping him up at night. The bigger threat to Activision games is (dun dun dun) social networking. He explains:

Figuring out how to make the game experience more fun than any one of a hundred Facebook applications is going to be a challenge.

It seems like baby boomers and even some Gen Xers still don't grasp the more modern concept of multitasking. Mr. Kotick, you may want to sit down for this. We may use ten apps within Facebook, but we often do so while playing a game.



