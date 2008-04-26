Akihabara Arse Flasher Arrested!

She came, see saw, she showed her rear. Several times. Last weekend, Arse Flasher Asuka Sawamoto mooned all of nerdom during a "performance" in Akihabara. The 30-year-old Sawamoto's had several run-ins with the law, and earlier this week was was arrested for creating a public nuisance. Yes, this was actually NATIONAL NEWS in Japan! According to police reports, Sawamoto is 30 years old. So! Let this be a lesson to you all: Don't flash your arse in Akihabara. Flashing your arse in Akihabara causes a public nuisance, kids.
Gravia Model Arrested [TBS via Canned Dogs][NSFW Pic]
