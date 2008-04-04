The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

'All On My PSP' Commercial Celebrates Slapstick


I don't know if Sony has ever marketed the PSP quite correctly. A powerful multimedia machine suffering from the same syndrome as the PlayStation 3—should Sony use a 30-second ad to promote the games, movies, Skype capabilities or all of the above? This (new, I think, I don't watch many commercials) spot by TBWA opts to...slap the market silly with features.

I think that it's a fantastic commercial concept, but completely wrong for the PSP. Maybe focusing too much on human-to-human interaction, it would be better suited as a Web 2.0 social customisation blah blah etc etc type website or service. But what do you think?

Sony PSP | All on my PSP [AD!vertido NOTCOT]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles