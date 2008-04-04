'All On My PSP' Commercial Celebrates Slapstick

I don't know if Sony has ever marketed the PSP quite correctly. A powerful multimedia machine suffering from the same syndrome as the PlayStation 3—should Sony use a 30-second ad to promote the games, movies, Skype capabilities or all of the above? This (new, I think, I don't watch many commercials) spot by TBWA opts to...slap the market silly with features.
I think that it's a fantastic commercial concept, but completely wrong for the PSP. Maybe focusing too much on human-to-human interaction, it would be better suited as a Web 2.0 social customisation blah blah etc etc type website or service. But what do you think?
Sony PSP | All on my PSP [AD!vertido NOTCOT]
