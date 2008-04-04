The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Alone in the Dark Delayed

Alone in the Dark just got bumped back a month to a June release to allow the team to spend more time on polish and bugs, according to Atari.

The Xbox 360, PC, Wii and PS2 versions now hit on June 24 in the U.S. and June 20 in Europe with the PS3 version coming down the line.

Alright Harrison, I better see some high gloss bugs come June 24 on my Xbox 360.

Alone in the Dark pushed back to June [Eurogamer]

