Amazing Zelda The Movie Prank

There are a lot of splendid jokes hitting the net today, a lot of bad ones too, but this wonderful Zelda the Movie trailer created by IGN has to take the cake. I for one am happy it's a prank, Link, a real Link, wearing that silly little green hat is the last thing I want to see in a movie theatre.
Legend of Zelda Movie Trailer Premiere Your dreams realised. [IGN]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink