The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Amazon Delivering MGS4 One Week Late In UK?

Generally speaking, Amazon is pretty good about book and game pre-orders, but according to a post over on PlayStation Legion, Amazon UK is going to deliver Metal Gear Solid 4 a week late. Apparently an email was sent out to customers stating that Amazon would not be receiving MGS4 until June 19th (while the global release is planned for June 12th) so shipments would not be completed until then.

It should be noted that Amazon UK and US are still listing their pre-orders as shipping on June 12th and no other MGS4 delays have been reported, so don't hyperventilate just yet. But has anyone in the audience pre-ordered the game through Amazon's UK who can confirm this?

MGS4 delayed? June 19th? [PlayStation Legion via Maxconsole]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles