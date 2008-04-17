Amazon Delivering MGS4 One Week Late In UK?

Generally speaking, Amazon is pretty good about book and game pre-orders, but according to a post over on PlayStation Legion, Amazon UK is going to deliver Metal Gear Solid 4 a week late. Apparently an email was sent out to customers stating that Amazon would not be receiving MGS4 until June 19th (while the global release is planned for June 12th) so shipments would not be completed until then.

It should be noted that Amazon UK and US are still listing their pre-orders as shipping on June 12th and no other MGS4 delays have been reported, so don't hyperventilate just yet. But has anyone in the audience pre-ordered the game through Amazon's UK who can confirm this?

MGS4 delayed? June 19th? [PlayStation Legion via Maxconsole]