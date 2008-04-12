Amazon Doling Out Wii Deals Again

Amazon is in the middle of another Gold Box Wii game day, where a different Wii game is available for a discounted price every couple of hours. This one sort of snuck up on us, so as of right now the deal of the day, Mario & Sonic At The Olympic Games, is still available for the low price of $US 29.99. As for the timed special, so far all we've missed is Cabela's Big Game Hunter for $US 19.99, which is really no big loss. As this post goes live we're smack dab in the middle of Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock for $US 64.99, with new games coming at 2pm and 6pm Pacific time. Who knows what wondrous values await us?

