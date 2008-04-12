Amazon Doling Out Wii Deals Again

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Amazon is in the middle of another Gold Box Wii game day, where a different Wii game is available for a discounted price every couple of hours. This one sort of snuck up on us, so as of right now the deal of the day, Mario & Sonic At The Olympic Games, is still available for the low price of $US 29.99. As for the timed special, so far all we've missed is Cabela's Big Game Hunter for $US 19.99, which is really no big loss. As this post goes live we're smack dab in the middle of Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock for $US 64.99, with new games coming at 2pm and 6pm Pacific time. Who knows what wondrous values await us?

