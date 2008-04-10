Amazon Hands $US 50 To HD DVD Suckers

OK, folks. We're almost entirely passed the debacle that was HD DVD. But we thought that we'd betterlet you know that Amazon is offering $US 50 of credit back to those who purchased HD DVD players before February 23, 2008.

But if we're reading the fine print correctly, there are two super cool things about this deal. First, you don't need to give up your HD DVD player. It's simply free money. Second, there is no start date to this offer, so if you bought an HD DVD player from them when the technology hit the market, you should still be eligible for the rebate.

Here's the full offer from an Amazon email.

Dear Amazon.com Customer, As someone who purchased an HD DVD player from us before February 23, 2008,* you might like to hear about a special offer available from Amazon.com. New technologies don't always work out as planned. We at Amazon.com value our customer relationships more than anything and would like to support customers who purchased these players by offering a credit good for $US 50 off any products sold by Amazon.com.** Just use promotional code PROMO CODE HERE when checking out. The code is valid through April 9, 2009, so you have plenty of time to use your credit. Purchases from third-party merchants on our site are not eligible. In addition, we'd like to share some of our top offers on Blu-ray discs, HDTVs and other high-def technology and remind you that the Amazon.com Marketplace is available to sell items you might not want anymore as you upgrade to new ones. Also be sure to check out our monthly Amazon.com Early Adopters Delivers email to find out about the latest technology. * On February 23, 2008, the last manufacturer of HD DVD players announced it was ceasing production of those players. ** Offer cannot be used to pay for special-order titles, e-books or downloadable e-content, wireless service plans, gift certificates, gift-wrap, taxes, or shipping and handling charges. $US 50.00 promotional credit is per HD DVD player purchased prior to February 23, 2008—up to 10 units for a maximum credit of $500.00.

If you've purchased an HD DVD player from Amazon and haven't received this email, contact them immediately. Apparently it's good for the Xbox 360 peripheral.

