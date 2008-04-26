The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Amazon Planning DS Game Price Cuts All Day

Nintendo might not be planning any DS price cuts over the next year, but Amazon is running them all day! Today's Gold Box deals on Amazon are all Nintendo DS games at low, low prices. The Deal of the Day is Advance Wars: Days of Ruin for $US 16.99, though I don't see that one lasting too much longer. Also not lasting much longer is Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare DS, which has two hours left at $US 18.99. After that? A mystery! The hints for the next three games are as follows:

1. Dazzle your unsuspecting friends with your magical prowess.
2. Protect the Earth, destroy the invaders.
3. Your destiny awaits. Experience the power.

To demonstrate my complete lack of guessing skills, I will go ahead and say the first one is Magical Starsign, the second one is something about a duck, and the third one is a slotted soup spoon. Told you I suck at guessing.

Amazon Gold Box Deals [Amazon.com - Thanks David!]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles