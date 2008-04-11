Americans More Offended by Sex, Gay Kissing Than Severed Heads

A recent poll on parenting game guide What They Play, asks this:
As a parent, which would you find most offensive in a video game?
The most offensive? A man and woman having sex. Second most? Two men kissing. Third was a graphically severed human head. Always found it odd that violence is okay, but sex is a no-no — especially in the US. Guess that's what happens when your country's founded by Puritans!
Attitudes to Sex and Violence [John Davison via Wired]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink