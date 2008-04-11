Americans More Offended by Sex, Gay Kissing Than Severed Heads

A recent poll on parenting game guide What They Play, asks this:

As a parent, which would you find most offensive in a video game?

The most offensive? A man and woman having sex. Second most? Two men kissing. Third was a graphically severed human head. Always found it odd that violence is okay, but sex is a no-no — especially in the US. Guess that's what happens when your country's founded by Puritans!

Attitudes to Sex and Violence [John Davison via Wired]