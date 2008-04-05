The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

An Easier Way To Get Hayabusa Halo Armour

I'm with Dan from TBBPS on this one. Why bother spending your time skull hunting when you can simply lay down $US 13.99 to preorder the upcoming Hayabusa Spartan action figure from Entertainment Earth? Part of series 3 of the McFarlane Toys Halo 3 line, this little red gem of a toy not only keeps you from having to hunt down all those skulls (something I never bothered with), but you can also carry it around with you, whipping it out at parties to impress women and men alike. Trust me, there is nothing more attractive than a guy that carries around action figures in his fanny pack. Perhaps it will even come with the elusive katana, or an action feature akin to Cortana's magically glowing crotch, currently haunting my fireplace mantle. The red Hayabusa Spartan is due in August, alongside a silver Master Chief, War Chieftain, Human Flood Figure, a Jackal Major, and whatever else the Toddster has up his sleeves.

Halo 3 Series 3 Red Hayabusa Spartan Soldier Action Figure [Entertainment Earth via TheBBPS]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles