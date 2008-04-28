The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

An Ograbme on Employment

To: Ashcraft:
From: Owen
Re: The Weekends are Made for GTA

Well, the weekend was mostly Crecente and McWhertor's show after the 10 am embargo ("OGrabMe" spelled backwards) broke. I think our servers held up under the GTA IV traffic better than Xbox Live did for the Halo 3 release. Needless to say a lot of stuff gets plowed under when a mega-game hits the set.

Here's what we did this weekend:

Grand Theft Auto IV Review: Life, Liberty City And The Pursuit Of Happiness
Mario Kart Wii Friend Code Dump
One Kotaku Editor's Introduction to Gaming
Ken Levine on "Narrative Drive"
The Inaugural All-Time Video Game Character Draft
GTA IV: Best Game Since ... Well, When?

But I'd like to throw a word for my brother, Fletch, whom a lot of the readers have gotten to know in the past week. First he illustrated the Pac-Man crapping post, which is a story that just won't quit. And drafting last in our inaugural Video Game draft, he shrewdly took Asshole Dog from Duck Hunt and walked away with best draft honours in the subsequent poll. Fletch is full of win.

Except for Monday. He got laid off from work, down in Austin, and of course the fams is worried bad. Fletch is keeping busy as best he can, however. Seeing some of the readers turn "THEY GHOSTS" into a catchphrase, he's whomped up a T-shirt for it. Obviously, he's selling the t-shirt. And if, on the outside chance anyone knows of any graphic design work in Austin, Texas, he can stop making them.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles