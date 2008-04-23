The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Analyst: Game Sales Have Peaked, We're All Doomed

Maybe we're not doomed, but the financial future of retailer GameStop may be less rosy, less "recession proof" if analyst Robert Higginbotham of Goldman Sachs is right. He wrote in an investor note—which I'm so pissed that I missed—that after the release of Grand Theft Auto IV and Wii Fit, "the remainder of the year lacks any big releases, and comparisons get tougher throughout the year as we lap titles such as Halo 3 and Guitar Hero III."

It may be hard to match the already stellar beginning of the year, with nearly a billion U.S. dollars in software sales last month, but the second half isn't without some respectable hits. Metal Gear Solid 4, Gears of War 2, LittleBigPlanet, Halo Wars, Resident Evil 5 and maybe even a Nintendo published game or two are sure to stoke spending. But will it be enough as the economy sinks closer to Armageddon levels? I'm going to start using my left kidney less. Just in case.

Goldman says video-game sales have peaked [Marketwatch]

