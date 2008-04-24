The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Analyst Warns Movie Studios That People May Be Playing Games On PS3s

Blu-ray campers may not have as much to boast about, according to one analyst, who questions how big of a contribution the PlayStation 3 install base really is to the format. ABI Research analyst Steve Wilson says that "the state of the Blu-ray player market is not all that encouraging," according to a Next Gen report on the study.

With an estimated 85% of Blu-ray playing devices being PS3s, Wilson says that those invested in the format war should maybe concerned that owners of the console may actually be playing games on it. That's clearly trolling, Steve! Are you implying there are no PlayStation 3 games?

Analyst: PS3 a Crutch to the Blu-ray Market [Next-Gen]

