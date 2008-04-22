Any Idea How Not To Get Sick?

To: Crecente
From: Ashcraft
RE: Being Mean
Not sleeping much, weather changing, fighting a cold. I've loaded up on Vitamin C and that seems to be helping, but I really need a cure all that doesn't involve "sleeping more" and "working less." Last night I started to see spots!
What you missed last night
Home delayed
PS3 profitable by August?
Infinity Ward becoming sole COD dev?
First pic of Gen
PS3's video store arriving this summer
