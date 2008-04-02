The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

April

To: Ash
From: Crecente
Re:

Well that worked. Our servers sorta freaked out when all 22 April Fool's Day posts hit this morning at 8 a.m., but other than that I think things went off without much of a hitch. While I'm not a huge fan of video game sites doing pranks, I think it works if it's limited and very obvious. What really annoys me is when a site creates possibly authentic news to pull one over on their readers, making them the fool. It's a lot more fun, I think, when everyone is in on the joke. So we've done the whole making fun of ourselves for cake posts twice now, what should we do next year?

Funny tangent. I was talking to my son today when I noticed he had a thumb ring on.... the hell?

What you missed:
Kaketaku
You Got Assassin's Creed In My MGS4!
Blizzard Does April Fool's Right
Westin Renting Wiis For Free
The Kaketakumentary
Amazing Zelda The Movie Prank

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles