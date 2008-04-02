To: Ash

Well that worked. Our servers sorta freaked out when all 22 April Fool's Day posts hit this morning at 8 a.m., but other than that I think things went off without much of a hitch. While I'm not a huge fan of video game sites doing pranks, I think it works if it's limited and very obvious. What really annoys me is when a site creates possibly authentic news to pull one over on their readers, making them the fool. It's a lot more fun, I think, when everyone is in on the joke. So we've done the whole making fun of ourselves for cake posts twice now, what should we do next year?

Funny tangent. I was talking to my son today when I noticed he had a thumb ring on.... the hell?

