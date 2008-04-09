Arcana Heart Delayed Slightly

Those of you who read my review of Arcana Heart for the PlayStation 2 earlier today might have been a bit flummoxed when calling your local purveyor of fine video games, as the female fighting game is nowhere to be seen. This is due to a last minute shipping delay, which Atlus assures us is due to "brief delays" and "heart palpitations." *snicker* The game should now be shipping on the 10th of this month, hopefully arriving in game stores on Friday unless the retailers pull that whole "non-AAA titles don't need no next day air" bull they like to play.