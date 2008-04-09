Those of you who read my review of Arcana Heart for the PlayStation 2 earlier today might have been a bit flummoxed when calling your local purveyor of fine video games, as the female fighting game is nowhere to be seen. This is due to a last minute shipping delay, which Atlus assures us is due to "brief delays" and "heart palpitations." *snicker* The game should now be shipping on the 10th of this month, hopefully arriving in game stores on Friday unless the retailers pull that whole "non-AAA titles don't need no next day air" bull they like to play.
Arcana Heart Delayed Slightly
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink