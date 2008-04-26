Are You Buying Xbox 360 or PS3 GTA IV?!

So, yeah, it's happening. Next week, Grand Theft Auto IV goes on sale in North America and Europe. Some people will buy it. Some people won't. The TUD Giraffe is curious and wants to know. We've got a feature here on Kotaku called "Tell Us Dammit" or "TUD." How it works: We ask a question, you answer it. Simple and no strings attached! This isn't some marketing survey or whatever. It's an emotional investment in you. Yes, we're interesting in knowing you, Kotaku reader person. You probably know fucktons about us — more than you even want to, we're sure. But, hey, we'd like to know about you. That way you won't be some faceless blob — and we might feel a tinge of guilt when we ban your arse. Or not, because really we're incapable of human emotion. Whichever! Today's question is a two-parter:

Questions: Are you going to buy GTA IV on the 29th? If so, are you buying the Xbox 360 or the PS3 version?

Me? Since I live in Japan, I'll be importing. Though, I still have decided which one I'm going to order...

