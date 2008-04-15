Assassin's Creed On "Hollywood's Radar"

Variety's Ben Fritz is a games journo, yeah, but dude also works at Variety. Which means he gets an insight into the movie business the rest of us don't. So it's interesting to see that, tucked away in his post about John Riccitiello's "OMG games > movies" rant from yesterday, is this:

...a few big games like "Bioshock" and "Assassin's Creed" are, I hear, on Hollywood's radar.

BioShock, we knew, but Assassin's Creed, that's new. Here's hoping any possible Hollywood adaptation remains faithful to the source material. Be a shame to see them focus solely on violence at the expense of all that church-diving and bench-sitting.

John Riccitiello[Variety][Pic]