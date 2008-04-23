The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Assassin's Creed PC Patched, DirectX 10.1 Support Silently Killed Off

Like its PS3 predecessor, the PC version of Assassin's Creed has launched with a few...problems. As in, it constantly crashes. Good news is a patch is on the way, which will fix the "majority of issues reported by fans". Bad news (for graphics whores) is that Ubisoft had to cut DirectX 10.1 support in order to get it working. Which, you know, isn't bad at all, since actually being able to play the game surely outweighs whatever minuscule advantages you were enjoying with 10.1. Doesn't it?
Assassin's Creed PC patch comes at the cost of DX10.1 support [Ars Technica]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles