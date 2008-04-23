Assassin's Creed PC Patched, DirectX 10.1 Support Silently Killed Off

Like its PS3 predecessor, the PC version of Assassin's Creed has launched with a few...problems. As in, it constantly crashes. Good news is a patch is on the way, which will fix the "majority of issues reported by fans". Bad news (for graphics whores) is that Ubisoft had to cut DirectX 10.1 support in order to get it working. Which, you know, isn't bad at all, since actually being able to play the game surely outweighs whatever minuscule advantages you were enjoying with 10.1. Doesn't it?

