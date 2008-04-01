The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

At Least One More PlayStation 3 Model Coming

The Federal Communications Commission has let slip news of one more addition to the PlayStation 3 hardware family. At some unspecified date, we'll be welcoming little AK8CBEH1101 into the gaming world, kicking and screaming with a new antennae gain for both the Bluetooth and Wi-fi modules. Hopefully, that means less SIXAXIS wonkiness, the kind that leads to Drake walking off a cliff unintentionally. The rest of the new spec is under a confidentially agreement, due to expire on April 14, so we'll hold tight until then for this potentially underwhelming reveal.

AK8CBEH1101 Report [FCC via NeoGAF - thanks, Elaine!]

