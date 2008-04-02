Atari 2600 Icing Tech Demo Proves "Normal Frosting" Textures Possible

We were pretty excited to see this Atari 2600 cake show up in our Cake Tips line, showing off a proof of concept of the icing advancements shown at the recent Cake Developers Conference. Sure, you're probably aware of our distaste for black icing, but the iced texture tech from the developers at Cakes By The Pound have made us forget about the black toothed cake party hangover that we hate so much. The team is more of a casual cake dev, but it's clear they've got hardcore appeal. Thanks to Jeff and Gabriel for the heads up!