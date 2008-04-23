Atari Reveals AU/NZ Alone in the Dark Limited Edition Details

It's out in June and Atari has organised our Limited Edition bundle. I couldn't be happier - I've been waiting for this game since I saw it back at E3 2006. You know, when it was still worth going to.
Perhaps the most exciting inclusion in the LE is the Edward Carnby figurine. Okay, it will be the most exciting inclusion as long as it doesn't turn out to be made by the same company that does toys for McDonalds' Happy Meals.
Also tossed in the box is the soundtrack, art book, documentary and game (duh).
ATARI ANNOUNCES 'ALONE IN THE DARK' AUSTRALIAN & NEW ZEALAND LIMITED EDITION FOR XBOX 360, AND PC
Host of Exclusive Content Including Making Of Documentary Feature, Figurine of Game's Hero, Full Colour Art Book and More
Atari today announced details of the Limited Edition of the highly anticipated action adventure game Alone in the Dark, scheduled for simultaneous launch with the game across Australia and New Zealand in June for Xbox 360, and PC.
The full contents of the Limited Edition box are as follows:
• Alone in the Dark game, one of the most anticipated games of the year; • Figurine of the game's legendary hero, Edward Carnby; • Official Soundtrack CD featuring 8 in-game tracks of original music by Olivier Derivière and performed by Grammy® Award-winning choir The Mystery of Bulgarian Voices; • Full colour, bound art book featuring never before seen production sketches, storyboards and original artwork from Eden Games; • 'Making Of' documentary feature DVD with exclusive interviews, behind the scenes footage and additional bonus content.
Exclusive items to the Limited Edition include the art book, hero figurine and 'making of' documentary DVD which are only available through purchase of the Limited Edition in Australia and New Zealand.
Released in a specially designed box, the Limited Edition takes fans deep into the world of Alone in the Dark, the innovative game that is set to break the boundaries of gaming genres with its action-packed survival experience. During one night in New York, the player takes the role of Edward Carnby battling to survive at all costs and uncover the earth-shattering secret behind Central Park.
Developed by Eden Games, Alone in the Dark uses state-of-the-art technology to create a fully interactive environment where all objects can be freely used to create tools, decoys and weapons. Told in the episodic style of popular TV drama series, the intense story grips the player from start to finish with action, plot twists, and cliff hangers. The DVD-style chapter select puts an end to frustration allowing the player to move on if they get stuck, and creating the first game that absolutely everyone can finish. The Limited Edition shows how these and other innovations were transformed from ideas and ambition into heart-stopping, nail-biting gameplay reality.
To avoid disappointment, fans can pre-order the Alone in the Dark Limited Edition for Xbox 360, and PC at the retailers detailed below:
EB Games, JB HI-Fi, GAME, AID, AFA, Gamesmen, One Stop, Ezy Game, Games Warehouse.
And so my hopes for a cuddly Cthulu soft toy are dashed. :(