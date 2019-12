While still officially unannounced by either Sony or Take-Two, the Grand Theft Auto IV/PS3 hardware bundle that's destined for European shores will also be available in Australia. The news comes courtesy of major nationwide retailer Harvey Norman, who have the bundle priced at AUD$748. Not a bad deal considering a 40GB PS3 and GTAIV purchased separately would set you back AUD$820.

