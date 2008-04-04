The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Australia Gets Censored GTA IV

gta4_ps3box_small.jpgScreen Play is reporting that our version of GTA IV was modified in advance to get it past the Office of Film and Literature Classification with an MA15+ rating. While this has been confirmed by Rockstar's local presence, it was tight lipped about what it removed from the game.

Rockstar has plenty of experience with the OFLC, so I'm not surprised it took no chances and edited GTA IV ahead of the ratings process. Doesn't stop us from feeling ripped off, especially considering the game's inflated price.

To be fair, what's a publisher to do in the face of an antiquated classification system?

UPDATE (10/4/2008): Rockstar has released a statement regarding the edited version, and the lack of an R18+ rating in Australia.

UPDATE (15/4/2008): New Zealand is getting the same version of GTA IV as Australia.

GTA IV edited for Australia [Screen Play, thanks Dom]

Comments

  • Tom Guest

    Total bollocks. Just cancelled my special edition preorder.

    0
  • FUCK THE OFLC Guest

    WTF THIS IS FUCKING GARBAGE!!!!!

    Been waiting for this game for 4 years and they censor the famn thing!!

    SOOO ANGRY!

    0
  • Logan Booker Guest

    @Midda: That story is from early February. There's a new story on PALGN, put up today, that has this new information.

    0
  • Tom Guest

    This is fucking bullshit

    0
  • mikezombie777 Guest

    What total fucking bullshit. Just last month R* said that we will be getting an uncut version and now they change their minds?

    Fuck this backwards shithole country and screw Rockstar for talking out of their asses to everyone.

    I will be importing.

    0
  • Ferros Guest

    PS3 owners will be importing the game in droves. Region free console + cheaper to import + unrestricted content.

    0
  • Korwin Guest

    SOooooooooooooo anybody know if the 360 version is region free yet?

    I'd get the PS3 version but none of my mates have a PS3 which would ruin multi for me.

    0
  • crotchdot @P.P.Bohner

    Easier to believe than the OFLC passing a game that allows the player to request BJs from hookers (even if the act's not portrayed graphically). True or not, until we get an R rating, I'm not gonna take any chances. Any game rated M or above, hello Play-Asia.

    0
  • Arvy Guest

    Ebay US here i come

    0
  • Neuro Guest

    What can publisher do? Patch it post release. Sort of like an interverted Hot Coffee mod situation.

    0
  • Scott Guest

    i have never imported before, what store can i get a PAL XBOX360 ver.?

    0
  • Ryall Guest

    yeah this is a real disapointment.. i would rather a long delay than a watered down version of the game. To me this is like the mona lisa wearing a burka for a middle eastern art gallery, a quick sale is not worth the sacrifice to artistic integrity.. which makes me look at rockstar in a different way. I may cancel my preorder, or just get all the swag and then sell the game in disgust.

    0
  • simon Guest

    BLOODY HELL!
    Man... that really gets to me.
    Our rating system is so bs

    0
  • Parabol Guest

    Solution (Especially for 360) : Cancel your pre-orders, and order online from NZ or UK!

    0
  • AJ Guest

    Its ridiculous that they won't reveal what items have been deleted, I want to know before I cancel my CE and import it from New Zealand. What the hell ever happened to freedom of information?

    I wonder if its possible for people with the edited version to receive a patch if that Attorney General dies and the R rating gets pushed through? I'm sure Rockstar want us to have the full experience if possible.

    0
  • JP Dyno Guest

    Damnit.. i really want my limited edition, and i really want to play it on april 29th. But another gimped copy of GTA....grr...
    I think ill keep my pre-order to play day 1, but might import it and try to palm off my aussie copy on ebay.

    0
  • altodarknight Guest

    I hope rockstar have made the 360 version region free.

    It's not rockstars fault. Its the Australian government's fault, specifically the governer general. Make your feelings heard, let your local members as well as our attorney general know that we want an R18+ OFLC rating for video games. Also, let them know with your wallets, import from the US and if the 360 version isn't region free New Zealand.

    0
  • Mr Angry Guest

    FUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUCK!!

    0
  • dom @Dom

    Ferros, no kidding. I've already pre-ordered my copy from Play Asia. It's $45 cheaper, too, so the only reason not to do so would be the delivery time, but I can be patient.

    0
  • Scott Guest

    this is going to kill me, we're not going to find anything out to at least monday!

    0
  • disrupt3r Guest

    Looks like every PS3 owner will be getting an import copy then..

    So glad the PS3 is region free

    sucks about 360 owners though..

    0
  • akira_22 @ed

    fuck them i just ordered it on Play-Asia. BECAUSE of this news. I said to myself and mates that if that happened it's what I would do.

    Screw you OFLC. I'm going home.

    0
  • Otaku Kidd Guest

    What Mr Angry said ^^ This is so frustrating.

    I'm angry that Rockstar lied and previously said we would receive the same version as everybody else, and fed up with the Australian government for being so conservative. I'll hang onto my preorder for now, but if this turns out to be true, I'm importing from New Zealand.. like I did with Vice City and San Andreas.. ARHHH!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles