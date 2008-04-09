The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Australian GTA IV PS3 Bundle Incoming?

Tweaktown is reporting that Australia will receive a GTA IV PS3 bundle similar to the one that Kotaku US caught wind of recently. The bundle, which includes a 40GB PS3 and a copy of Grand Theft Auto IV, will retail for $749.

This means you could grab the game for $50, taking the $699 price of a standalone 40GB unit into account. Of course, you need to firstly not own a PS3 and secondly, not own a PS3. Same point, yes, but important enough to mention twice.

Tweaktown says this info comes from a retail source, so we're on Sony and Rockstar's cases for confirmation.

What about Xbox 360 owners? Microsoft already has you covered, as long as you've pre-ordered.

GTA IV PS3 bundle coming for Australia [Tweaktown, thanks Simon H.]

Comments

  • JP Dyno Guest

    Mneh Would've been interested before i pre-ordered the special edition. Im looking a the PS3 + GT5 Prologue pack at the moment ($670 at K-mart).... Not that i really want GT5 Prologue, I'd rather wait for the full thing, But that packs cheaper than the retail ps3 with no game.

    0
  • will Guest

    stupid editors, 749 is the currenct exchange from the sweedish currency to dollars, its not how much itll cost!!!! dumb ass!!! every coutry and region has its own price. in EU itll cost €399, in uk 299£ duh!!!!!!

    0
  • purplesfinx @PurpleSfinx

    "Of course, you need to firstly not own a PS3 and secondly, not own a PS3. Same point, yes, but important enough to mention twice."

    Oh smeg...

    0
  • Rowr Guest

    Im sure my brother has purchased Gta4 with the ps3 he bought last month as a bundle sort of dealy, i guess not an official one though? He goes into the shop to pick it up when it comes out so i guess its not a bundle in the traditional physical sense.

    0
  • Logan Booker Guest

    @will: These numbers are taken from the original Tweaktown story. If you think they're in error, best to get in touch with them.

    Mind you, seeing as the 40GB PS3 does indeed retail for around $699 in Australia, I don't see $749 being an unrealistic number.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles