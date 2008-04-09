Australian GTA IV PS3 Bundle Incoming?

Tweaktown is reporting that Australia will receive a GTA IV PS3 bundle similar to the one that Kotaku US caught wind of recently. The bundle, which includes a 40GB PS3 and a copy of Grand Theft Auto IV, will retail for $749.
This means you could grab the game for $50, taking the $699 price of a standalone 40GB unit into account. Of course, you need to firstly not own a PS3 and secondly, not own a PS3. Same point, yes, but important enough to mention twice.
Tweaktown says this info comes from a retail source, so we're on Sony and Rockstar's cases for confirmation.
What about Xbox 360 owners? Microsoft already has you covered, as long as you've pre-ordered.
Mneh Would've been interested before i pre-ordered the special edition. Im looking a the PS3 + GT5 Prologue pack at the moment ($670 at K-mart).... Not that i really want GT5 Prologue, I'd rather wait for the full thing, But that packs cheaper than the retail ps3 with no game.