Australian Premiere Of 8-Bit Movie At ACMI

The world has gone 8-bit crazy. It has, and the Australian Centre for the Moving Image's April 24 premiere of director Marcin Ramocki's film 8 Bit: A Documentary About Art And Videogames is proof of this fact.

If you happen to live near the ACMI (pro tip: It's in Melbourne) and have a keen interest in the history of art in games, then you should contemplate paying the institution a visit. Ramocki will be in attendance to field questions, so it's definitely worth the effort.

DJ Trip will also be at the premiere. Trip has a love of 8-bit music, which is why he'll be back at the ACMI on May 4 for Game-O-Rama.

Read on to see a special document designed to inform one of the specifics of this event. A press release, in other words.